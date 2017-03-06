Ford is working on 3D-printed car parts

Ford has started testing 3D printing of large-scale car parts.

The company is using the Infinite Build system provided by Stratasys to test 3D printing in the vehicle manufacturing process.

“With Infinite Build technology, we can print large tools, fixtures, and components, making us more nimble in design iterations,” said Ford technical leader Ellen Lee.

Advantages of 3D printing include cost-effective production and lighter components, as 3D printed car parts will weigh less than their cast metal counterparts.

The technology is not fast enough for high-volume manufacturing yet, but is more cost-efficient for low-volume production.