UberRUSH delivery service coming to South Africa

Uber will begin testing UberRUSH, its package delivery service, in South Africa within the next six months, the Sunday Times reported.

The UberRUSH API was launched in July 2016 after the transport company tested it with a handful of companies in the US.

UberRUSH has been offered since 2014, when Uber launched it as a messenger service in New York City.

General manager for Uber in sub-Saharan Africa, Alon Lits, told the Sunday Times they will complement, not compete, with courier services.

The aim of UberRUSH is to fast-track the last leg of a delivery, he said.