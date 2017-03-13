Photos of the world’s only full-scale Hyperloop test track

Hyperloop One has provided a first look at DevLoop, the world’s only full-scale Hyperloop test track.

DevLoop is Hyperloop One’s proof of technology, a test bed that accelerates a levitated pod at high speeds in a near-vacuum.

The DevLoop test track in Nevada uses Hyperloop One’s proprietary propulsion and control systems.

“We do plenty of component testing and simulation at our Innovation Campus in Los Angeles, but there are many questions we can’t ask and answers we can’t get unless we run tests on real hardware at scale,” said the company.

Hyperloop One will run hundreds of trials over the coming months on the test platform, which will be used to develop Hyperloop One systems of the future.

Now read: See the Hyperloop One in action