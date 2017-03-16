Bosch and Nvidia partner on self-driving car AI

Bosch announced it is working with Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass-market cars.

The AI self-driving car computer is built on Nvidia’s deep learning software and hardware.

The software and hardware enable vehicles to be trained on the complexities of driving, operated autonomously and updated over the air with new features and capabilities.

The Bosch AI car computer system will be based on Nvidia Drive PX technology with Xavier – the upcoming AI car superchip.

Nvidia said the performance of Xavier is necessary to handle the massive amount of computation required for the tasks self-driving vehicles must perform.

These include running deep neural nets to sense surroundings, predicting the behaviour and position of other objects, and computing car dynamics and a safe path.