Uber’s new security feature forces drivers to take selfies

Uber has launched a new security feature which prompts South African drivers to share a selfie before going online.

Called Real-Time ID Check, the security step was added to ensure the driver using the app matches the account Uber has on file.

The selfie taken by the driver is compared to an image in Uber’s records using advanced facial recognition technology, protecting driver-partners from fraud and ensuring that the right person is behind the wheel.

“It is important to us that this extra security feature does not inconvenience driver-partners,” said Uber.

“For this reason, we focused on making the user experience as simple as possible from the beginning of the project, testing it on driver-partners around the world to ensure it is a simple, effective, and quick experience.”

Uber said it tested other options, such as gesture and voice recognition, but the act of taking a selfie and using facial recognition proved easiest to implement.

Real-Time ID Check is on a phased roll out in South Africa and not all driver-partners will be required to use the feature right away.

