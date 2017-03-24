Tesla Model 3 will feature incredible safety

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said the Tesla Model 3 will feature hardware and software that is an order of magnitude safer than an average car.

Jones said in a research note that the Model 3 will provide a level of active safety that could significantly lead all other cars on sale today.

Jones said learnings from the Model 3 will enhance capabilities across the Tesla range, including the Model S and Model X.

“To be clear, we are talking about automated driving (not fully autonomous driving) where the driver has a legal obligation to keep hands on the wheel at all times. The driver is still human, but with a superhuman assist,” he said.