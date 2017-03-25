Car and driver’s licence renewal warning

The AA has warned motorists about problems with the electronic National Traffic Information System (eNatis).

These issues may cause problems with vehicle licence disc and driver’s licence renewals, and the payment of traffic fines.

This stems from court action brought by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) which sought to stop Telkom from cutting services to eNatis.

Telkom said it would suspend services to eNatis as it was owed R8 million.

The company currently in possession of eNatis, Tasima, said the RTMC must pay the money – leading to an impasse between the RTMC, Tasima, and Telkom.

The Constitutional Court previously ruled that the current contract between the Department and Tasima be declared invalid, and the eNatis system must be handed over to the RTMC.

Tasima and the RTMC have failed to reach an agreement on this handover.

The AA said it would monitor developments over the next few days.

