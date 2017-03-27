Flying taxi drones planned for Singapore

Singapore’s Minister of Transport is confident that aerial transport will be a means of urban mobility by 2030.

The Singapore Business Times reported that the minister is in talks with companies to start trials of drones that can carry passengers.

According to the report, the minister said it will be “sensible to pay for different mobility services tailored for different kinds of journeys”.

“It may thus be possible to ride in a driverless pod to work, cycle to the gym after work, and then take an aerial taxi home,” he said.

Flying taxis are not a new concept. Airbus plans to test a prototype of its autopilot flying taxi by the end of the year.

Airbus also recently unveiled Pop.Up, the first modular, electric concept vehicle system designed to relieve traffic congestion in cities.

This follows Dubai’s Road and Transport Agency stating that the EHang 184 passenger drone will begin operations in July.

