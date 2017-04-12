Uber for rich people

Lincoln is launching a new chauffeur service, which will offer users an app to hire a driver.

According to Autoblog, the service is called Lincoln Chauffeur, and will be available to Lincoln owners in the US in late 2017.

Lincoln owners can also use the chauffeur service for other tasks, like picking up children or doing their shopping.

As part of testing the service, Lincoln owners will get eight hours of free service – after which they will be charged $30 per hour.

The Lincoln Chauffeur service is being piloted in Miami, with plans to expand it to San Diego.

Now read: Uber launches pilot for seniors and people with special needs