Toyota unveils new 4×4 SUV concept

Toyota has unveiled a new 4×4 SUV, the FT-4X Concept.

The vehicle – full name, the Future Toyota Four-Wheel Drive Crossover – was unveiled in New York and features “unique functionalities and a rugged charm compact design”.

Toyota said the FT-4X rides on 18-inch wheels with custom 225/55R-18 Goodyear tyres and, although it is only a concept at this stage, could be powered by a “small-displacement four-cylinder engine”.

“Being equipped with mechanical four-wheel drive and selectable low-range further accentuates the FT-4X’s always-ready character, while the punchy, low-displacement engine maintains exceptional usability and efficiency,” said Toyota.

“A sophisticated MacPherson strut front, double-wishbone rear suspension absorbs rocks and potholes,” it added.

The company said the elements which make the concept vehicle rugged and charming are:

Simplicity

Capability

Mechanical Satisfaction

Toyota’s rugged DNA

Now read: Uber for rich people