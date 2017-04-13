Volkswagen avant-garde SUV electric vehicle

Volkswagen will launch a new range of avant-garde electric vehicles in the near future.

Volkswagen is providing a first look at its new crossover concept vehicle at Auto Shanghai 2017 in late April.

The concept car is the brand’s first electrically-powered crossover utility vehicle. There are also plans for a four-door coupé and SUV.

A long driving range on the same level of today’s petrol powered cars make the electric vehicles suitable for long trips.

The initial concept car can also drive fully autonomously, where the steering wheel retracts electrically into the cockpit.

The electric vehicle recognises its surroundings and other road users via laser scanners, ultrasonic, radar, and cameras.

“Volkswagen has set the clearly defined goal of advancing electric drive vehicles from the status of a start-up niche to large-scale production models by the middle of the next decade,” it said.

