Uber spied on Lyft drivers – Report

The Information has reported that until early 2016, Uber tracked Lyft drivers using an application it called “Hell”.

According to the article, it was called this in reference to “God View/Heaven“, software that Uber reportedly used to track the locations of customers.

Using Hell, Uber tracked how many Lyft drivers were available to take on passengers in an area. It could also help Uber figure out which drivers were using both Lyft and Uber.

The report stated that once Uber knew which drivers were driving for both services, it could offer incentives such as financial bonuses to convince them to drive exclusively for Uber.

Now read: Uber launches pilot for seniors and people with special needs