New car prices in South Africa – 25 years ago vs Today

What would you pay for a new BMW 3 Series in 1992?

If you answered “this amount of money”, you must unfortunately leave the game. The correct response is: “Well, it depends on which model – we talking a 316i or a 325i?”

Prices of many goods and services have increased dramatically in South Africa in recent years, and cars are no exception.

To find out by how much car prices have gone up, we took a look at new list prices from 1992.

AutoTrader recently decided to shut down its print magazine, following 25 years of circulation.

As part of the announcement, AutoTrader reprinted the first edition of its magazine – dated April 16-22, 1992 – which included new car prices at the time.

The reprint provides insight into what a new car cost in South Africa 25 years ago – and lets us compare the prices against what vehicles sell for today.

The tables below provide an overview of prices for a range of popular models in South Africa.

BMW

BMW Car 1992 2017 320i R87,000 R526,700 320i A R93,000 R553,300 520i A R127,050 R652,000 535i A R199,320 R900,500 M5 R278,410 R1,513,500 750i A R405,790 R1,889,600

Honda

Honda Car 1992 2017 Ballade 1.5 (Trend) R47,524 R238,800 Ballade 1.5 A (Trend) R50,371 R254,200

Toyota

Toyota Car 1992 2017 Corolla 1.3 R39,039 R261,300 Corolla 1.6 R41,833 R280,200 Corolla 1.6 A (1992: 4-speed) R57,431 R314,000 Hilux 2.4D 4×4 (Single Cab) R68,497 R400,700 Land Cruiser Diesel (2017: 4.5D V8 GX) R111,474 R970,900

VW

VW Car 1992 2017 Jetta 1.6 R44,583 R278,300 Golf GTI R57,035 R487,100

Isuzu

Isuzu Car 1992 2017 KB 250 Diesel R47,611 R236,500 KB 250 4×4 Diesel R69,586 R392,700

