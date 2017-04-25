New car prices in South Africa – 25 years ago vs Today

What would you pay for a new BMW 3 Series in 1992?
If you answered “this amount of money”, you must unfortunately leave the game. The correct response is: “Well, it depends on which model – we talking a 316i or a 325i?”
Prices of many goods and services have increased dramatically in South Africa in recent years, and cars are no exception.
To find out by how much car prices have gone up, we took a look at new list prices from 1992.
AutoTrader recently decided to shut down its print magazine, following 25 years of circulation.
As part of the announcement, AutoTrader reprinted the first edition of its magazine – dated April 16-22, 1992 – which included new car prices at the time.
The reprint provides insight into what a new car cost in South Africa 25 years ago – and lets us compare the prices against what vehicles sell for today.
The tables below provide an overview of prices for a range of popular models in South Africa.
BMW
|
BMW
|Car
|1992
|2017
|320i
|R87,000
|R526,700
|320i A
|R93,000
|R553,300
|520i A
|R127,050
|R652,000
|535i A
|R199,320
|R900,500
|M5
|R278,410
|R1,513,500
|750i A
|R405,790
|R1,889,600
Honda
|
Honda
|Car
|1992
|2017
|Ballade 1.5 (Trend)
|R47,524
|R238,800
|Ballade 1.5 A (Trend)
|R50,371
|R254,200
Toyota
|
Toyota
|Car
|1992
|2017
|Corolla 1.3
|R39,039
|R261,300
|Corolla 1.6
|R41,833
|R280,200
|Corolla 1.6 A (1992: 4-speed)
|R57,431
|R314,000
|Hilux 2.4D 4×4 (Single Cab)
|R68,497
|R400,700
|Land Cruiser Diesel (2017: 4.5D V8 GX)
|R111,474
|R970,900
VW
|
VW
|Car
|1992
|2017
|Jetta 1.6
|R44,583
|R278,300
|Golf GTI
|R57,035
|R487,100
Isuzu
|
Isuzu
|Car
|1992
|2017
|KB 250 Diesel
|R47,611
|R236,500
|KB 250 4×4 Diesel
|R69,586
|R392,700
