Waze adds Mr T voice for navigation

Waze has launched a new voice option for its navigation system as part of a promotion with Fuze ice tea.

Mr T’s voice is now available as an option for Waze users in the US and Canada.

“Being directed by Mr T isn’t just entertaining, it’s what your drive needs,” said Waze.

“In fact, we pity the fool that doesn’t update their Waze Voice.”

Those with access to the new voice option may switch to it by following the steps shown in the below image.

