Fight to have thousands of traffic fines in South Africa withdrawn

OUTA is pursuing legal avenues which will compel the RTIA and relevant metros to withdraw all unlawfully-processed traffic fines.

This follows the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) losing its application to appeal a Gauteng High Court judgement which found that all traffic fines issued since 2008 did not comply with the conditions outlined in the AARTO Act, and should be cancelled.

OUTA said the authorities have not applied themselves in accordance with the legal processes and regulations under the AARTO Act.

“As per the judgement, the public now has every right to challenge authorities refusing to renew vehicle and driver’s licences,” said OUTA.

“This judgment is a win for the people and a sign that active citizenry, when applied effectively, holds authorities accountable for unjust actions,” said OUTA Chairperson Wayne Duvenage.

He said it is important the RTIA shifts its policy of treating traffic enforcement as a revenue generating tool to one of addressing road safety issues.

