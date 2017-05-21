Sorry your son burnt to death in a Ford Kuga – have another Ford

Ford South Africa has offered Reshall Jimmy’s next-of-kin a free Ford car as part of a settlement to compensate them for his death, stated Rapport.

The company provisionally offered the family the free car, the possibility of a donation to a charity of their choice, and to carry the cost of the destroyed Kuga, stated the report.

This was after Jimmy’s insurance company refused the claim.

His mother reportedly said she would never set foot in a Ford again.

Following Jimmy’s death – when his Ford Kuga caught alight and he was trapped inside – and several other Ford Kugas catching fire, the company recalled the cars in January.

Ford previously maintained that the fire in Jimmy’s car did not start in the engine. However, video footage of the fire suggests the company was wrong.

Ford declined to answer questions about whether it still believes the fire started elsewhere in the vehicle, as there is the possibility of further legal action.

In February, Ford took out full-page advertisements in Sunday newspapers to apologise for poor communication regarding the “Kuga situation”.

“We are absolutely committed to doing what it takes to address your concerns and restore your faith in our brand,” said Ford at the time.

