Two arrested for hijacking Uber taxi in Joburg

Two men have been arrested for allegedly hijacking and kidnapping an Uber driver in Hillbrow on Monday morning, Gauteng police said.

The two, aged 30 and 32, were seen driving a white Toyota Corolla at 03:30 when police stopped them, Captain Xoli Mbele said in a statement.

Four men jumped out of the car. One of them pointed a firearm at officers, who shot him in the lower back. The Uber driver was found unhurt in the boot of the car.

The injured man was taken to hospital under police guard. A second man was arrested.

The two would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of kidnapping and hijacking.

Their two alleged accomplices are still at large.

