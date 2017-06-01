Uber updates insurance policy for South African passengers

Uber announced that local passengers will be provided with an updated insurance policy designed to cover injury or death while on an Uber trip.

Uber has existing insurance for passengers, but has now partnered with local providers to extend its coverage.

The policy is provided by Chubb Insurance South Africa and will cover passenger accident insurance, medical expenses, and compensation for serious injury or accidental death suffered during a trip.

Uber has also partnered with RoadCover, which will provide assistance to riders and third parties with their submission of claims to the RAF.

RoadCover removes the “complicated process that users face when processing a claim with the Road Accident Fund”, said Uber.