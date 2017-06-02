Hyundai launches electric bus with range of 290km

Hyundai has unveiled its first mass-produced electric bus, the Elec City.

The Elec City can travel 290km on a single charge and can be fully recharged in 67 minutes.

The bus uses a 256kW lithium-ion polymer battery and features numerous safety utilities, such as Around View Monitoring and Full Colour Digital Cluster.

“Hyundai has achieved a lot in the eco-friendly vehicle field, but we will never stand still,” said the company.

“We continue to invest heavily to ensure zero-emission technology for all commercial vehicles.”

Hyundai plans to launch the Elec City bus in 2018.