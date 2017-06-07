FNB’s new Car tool lets you renew your licence disc on your smartphone

FNB has launched its new nav>> Car smart solution, expanding on the nav>> tool launched for its banking app last year.

The new platform allows users to renew their licence disc by scanning the disc with their smartphone and paying for the renewal using in-app payments.

The licence disc is then delivered to the user’s door and the user is charged a handling and delivery fee of R199.

FNB app users can also renew a dependent’s licence on their behalf and have it delivered to them using the nav>> Car platform.

nav>> Car includes a number of new features which help users manage their vehicle-related payments, including on-the-go traffic fine notifications, vehicle finance management, and licence disc renewal notifications.

The platform’s traffic fine shortcuts allow users to receive instant fine notifications and pay their fines with in-app payments.

Customers can also pay a monthly fee of R95 for the nav>> Car On-road Protect bundle, which offers vehicle licence renewal for up to five licence discs with free delivery, fine discounts negotiated on the user’s behalf, bail assistance at roadblocks, and Road Accident Fund claim assistance.

“nav» from FNB provides customers with the ability to navigate their financial journey and provides new smart tools that will help manage their life in a simpler manner,” said nav>> Chief Imagineer Jolandé Duvenage.

“It’s like a financial GPS that steers the way whenever you need it, always keeping you in the driving seat,” she said.

Fines and e-tolls

FNB said it is working with a third party to provide the licence renewal service, adding that outstanding traffic fines will prevent licence renewals in the same way as they would should the disc holder renew it themselves.

“E-tolls have not been integrated into the system at this point,” said FNB.