Richard Hammond injured in massive car wreck while filming The Grand Tour

Richard Hammond has survived a serious car crash while filming for the show he hosts with Jeremy Clarkson and James May.

Hammond escaped serious injury, following the accident while filming a segment for the second season of The Grand Tour.

He was taking part in the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland, driving a Croatian-made Rimac Concept One electric super car.

While filming for Top Gear in 2006, Hammond crashed a jet-powered Vampire dragster at the RAF Elvington airfield near York, which left him with serious head injuries.

Rimac Concept One destroyed

A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said the crash happened after Hammond completed the Hill Climb.

He climbed out of the car before it burst into flames, and only suffered a fractured knee.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated.

