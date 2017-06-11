Richard Hammond injured in massive car wreck while filming The Grand Tour

11 June 2017

Richard Hammond has survived a serious car crash while filming for the show he hosts with Jeremy Clarkson and James May.

Hammond escaped serious injury, following the accident while filming a segment for the second season of The Grand Tour.

He was taking part in the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland, driving a Croatian-made Rimac Concept One electric super car.

While filming for Top Gear in 2006, Hammond crashed a jet-powered Vampire dragster at the RAF Elvington airfield near York, which left him with serious head injuries.

Rimac Concept One destroyed

A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said the crash happened after Hammond completed the Hill Climb.

He climbed out of the car before it burst into flames, and only suffered a fractured knee.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated.

Grand Tour Richard Hammond Rimac Concept One wreck

Grand Tour Richard Hammond Rimac Concept One wreck

Now read: The Grand Tour breaks Amazon viewership record

Share your thoughts: Richard Hammond injured in massive car wrec…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Richard Hammond injured in massive car wreck while filming The Grand Tour