Absolute chaos on Johannesburg freeways due to #TaxiStrike

Motorists have been left stranded due to protests by taxi drivers, affecting major roads across Gauteng.

Taxi drivers have blocked the N1 highway at various interchanges – motorways affected include the N1, N3, N14, and Johannesburg M1.

The Gautrain bus service has been suspended due to the protests, and some Gautrain stations are reportedly blocked off.

There have been reports that Gauteng schools have told parents to keep their children at home, while further reports stated that several trucks were hijacked to form part of the taxi blockade.

South African National Taxi Council-affiliated drivers have gone on strike due to unaffordable monthly instalments on Toyota Quantum vehicles.

Police are working to clear the highways and alleviate traffic delays.

Images posted by EWN Traffic on Twitter.

Now read: Fight to have thousands of traffic fines in South Africa withdrawn