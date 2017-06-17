New VW Polo confirmed for South Africa

The new VW Polo, launched in Germany on Friday, is coming to South Africa.
VW SA told MyBroadband that the new Polo will be launched in the country in early 2018.
The model line-up will be confirmed at the time of launch.
Versions of the new Polo shown off at launch were:
- Trendline
- Comfortline
- Highline
- Beats (includes 300-watt sound system)
- GTI
