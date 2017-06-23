Tesla wants its own music streaming service

Tesla is reportedly in talks with major music labels about creating its own streaming music service.

Recode has reported that Tesla “has had talks with all of the major labels about licensing a proprietary music service that would come bundled with its cars”.

It is reportedly interested in offering multiple tiers of service, “starting with a Pandora-like web radio offering”, stated Recode.

A Tesla spokesperson said it is “important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose”.

“Our goal is to simply achieve maximum happiness for our customers,” said Tesla.

