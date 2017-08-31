Smart Vision EQ Fortwo unveiled

Daimler has unveiled the Smart Vision EQ Fortwo – an autonomous concept vehicle which picks up its passengers directly from their location.

The Smart Vision EQ Fortwo provides a “new vision of urban mobility and individualised, highly flexible, totally efficient local public transport”.

The autonomous vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals.

“Freed from the task of driving, passengers are able to relax in the large interior,” said Daimler.

The Smart Vision EQ Fortwo is an electric vehicle from the product and technology brand EQ.

Over 10 new electric cars are set to go into production at Mercedes-Benz Cars by 2022, from the Smart to large SUVs.

Smart CEO Annette Winkler said the EQ Fortwo is the most radical car-sharing concept car, and features a rechargeable 30kWh lithium-ion battery.

When not in use, the car will automatically drive to a charging station to recharge.