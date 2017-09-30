We need arrests to be made – Uber South Africa

Uber South Africa said it is doing everything it can to make riders and drivers feel safe, but it needs more support from the government and the police.

Uber drivers have faced violence from members of the metered taxi industry in South Africa, particularly in Gauteng.

There have been attacks on drivers, with Uber vehicles set alight in certain cases.

To fight the attacks, Uber has introduced new safety features: Social Connect and Share My Trip for drivers.

While Uber has introduced measures to help keep drivers and riders safe, GM for Uber in sub-Saharan Africa Alon Lits said they need law enforcement to fight crime.

“I wish I could tell you that we’ll solve crime in South Africa, but we are not the police,” Lits said previously.

“We need violence to be considered unacceptable. We need arrests to be made.”

What police are doing

Spokesperson for the South African Police Service in Gauteng, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, told MyBroadband that investigations into the violence between Uber and metered taxi drivers are underway.

In addition to investigating reported cases, the SAPS and Metro Police are working together on the matter and have daily deployments in identified hotspots.

They are also conducting regular intelligence-driven operations aimed at thwarting eruptions of violent incidents.

According to reports, Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane recently said that over 100 police officers are deployed at the Sandton Gautrain Station to maintain law and order.

Nkosi-Malobane said if rival cab drivers refuse to work together, the government will be forced to close routes.

Anyone who continues to operate in a closed route will be removed from the area, have their car impounded, and face a R25,000 fine or jail time.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has said that the government will not tolerate lawlessness.

He said any cab operating without the proper permissions would be impounded, and that Uber partners must apply for permits.