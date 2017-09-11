Tesla boosts vehicle range to help drivers escape Hurricane Irma

Tesla has increased the maximum range of its Model S and Model X 60/60D vehicles.

These more affordable models feature a 75kWh battery pack, which is limited to 60kWh via software.

According to a report from Electrek, a Tesla owner required another 30 miles of range to take the best evacuation route away from Hurricane Irma.

Tesla responded by granting all Tesla 60/60D owners in the path of the hurricane temporary access to the full 75kWh of battery capacity, allowing them to pursue evacuation routes.

The battery software upgrade for these models usually requires a payment of at least $4,500, stated the report.

