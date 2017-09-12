Mercedes-AMG Project ONE – A Formula 1 car for the road

12 September 2017

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE has been unveiled, promising to deliver Formula 1 hybrid technology on the road.

The car produces 740kW and reaches a top speed of 350km/h, thanks to its powerful hybrid engine and development by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team.

The high-performance plug-in hybrid drive system in the Project ONE comes directly from Formula 1, and consists of a turbocharged 1.6 V6 combustion engine and four electric motors.

One has been integrated into the turbocharger, another has been installed on the combustion engine with a link to the crankcase, and the two remaining motors drive the front wheels.

To achieve high engine speeds, the mechanical valve springs have been replaced by pneumatic valve springs, said Mercedes.

The vehicle is mid-engined, with its unit revving to 11,000rpm. For longevity and the use of “Super Plus” gasoline instead of racing fuel, max engine speed remains significantly below the F1 engine speed limit.

The electric motors on the front axle also rev high, with rotor revolutions of up to 50,000rpm.

Specifications

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Specifications
Engine 1.6-litre V6 with single turbocharger, electric motor connected to crankshaft
Rear-wheel output 500kW
Front-wheel output 2 x 120kW
Power 740kW
Electric range 25 km
Drive system All-wheel drive with hybrid-drive rear axle
Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT 8-speed manual
Acceleration 0-200km/h Under 6 seconds
Top speed 350km/h

