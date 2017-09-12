AI-powered software can detect when you are texting and driving

Researchers from the University of Waterloo have created a system which can detect when drivers are texting on their smartphones.

The software relies on cameras and artificial intelligence to detect hand movements which are different to normal driving behaviour, and determine their threat level.

If the system detects a driver is texting, it can alert them to the danger or, in the case of a self-driving vehicle, grant temporary control to the vehicle’s self-driving software.

The researchers used machine learning to develop algorithms which recognise actions such as texting, talking on a cellphone, or reaching into the back seat.

The team has developed a prototype of its detection system, complete with working hardware and software.