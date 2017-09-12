VW plans to have 300 electric car models by 2030

Volkswagen plans to offer an electric version of each of its 300 group models by 2030, according to a report by Reuters.

The company said it plans to invest over $24 billion in zero-emission vehicles in a move to challenge Tesla and other electric car manufacturers.

In the buildup to its 2030 targets, it will roll out 80 new electric cars across its brands by 2025 – spending $12 billion as part of the plan.

“A company like Volkswagen must lead, not follow. We are setting the scene for the final breakthrough for e-mobility,” said VW CEO Matthias Mueller.

The announcement comes after VW recently stated it will launch an electric version of its Microbus in 2022.