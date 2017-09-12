VW plans to have 300 electric car models by 2030

Volkswagen plans to offer an electric version of each of its 300 group models by 2030, according to a report by Reuters.
The company said it plans to invest over $24 billion in zero-emission vehicles in a move to challenge Tesla and other electric car manufacturers.
In the buildup to its 2030 targets, it will roll out 80 new electric cars across its brands by 2025 – spending $12 billion as part of the plan.
“A company like Volkswagen must lead, not follow. We are setting the scene for the final breakthrough for e-mobility,” said VW CEO Matthias Mueller.
The announcement comes after VW recently stated it will launch an electric version of its Microbus in 2022.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.