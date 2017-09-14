Samsung unveils multifunctional battery pack for cars

Samsung has unveiled a multifunctional battery pack, which is aimed at making electric vehicles more functional.

The battery pack allows users to change the number of modules as they want, as if they are placing books on a shelf.

For example, if 20 modules are installed in a premium car, it can go 700km. If 10-12 modules are mounted on a regular sedan, it can run up to 300km.

“This pack is expected to attract attention from automakers, because they can design a car whose mileage varies depending on how many modules of a single pack are installed,” said Samsung.

Samsung also unveiled a low-height cell, where the cell height has been reduced by over 20% compared to existing cells.

“If this cell is applied, it can decrease the battery load height in an EV – enabling automakers to develop EVs of various designs.”

