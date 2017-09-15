Hyperloop One unveils 10 potential routes

Hyperloop One has announced the 10 winners of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge, which shows the world’s most promising Hyperloop routes.

The challenge was launched in May 2016, aimed at finding the best proposals for Hyperloop networks.

Over 2,600 teams registered for the challenge, and by January, Hyperloop One had narrowed the field down to the 35 strongest teams.

The 10 winners will now get support and resources to move their projects toward commercial readiness.

“These teams all have well-defined routes and implementation strategies, strong support from public and private stakeholders, and compelling business cases,” said Hyperloop One.