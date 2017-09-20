New distance world record for an electric vehicle

Proterra, a heavy-duty electric transportation organisation, has set a world record for the longest distance traveled by an electric vehicle on a single charge.

Proterra’s Catalyst E2 Max bus traveled 1,772km with 660kWh of energy storage capacity.

In September 2016, Proterra drove 970km with 440kWh of energy storage, and in 2015, it drove 415km with 257kWh of energy storage.

The company said the Catalyst E2 Max is poised to make a significant impact on the market, thanks to its low operational costs.

“Driven by the best cost savings-per-mile, we believe the business case for heavy-duty electric buses is superior to all other applications,” said Ryan Popple, Proterra CEO.

“The transit market will be the first to transition completely to battery-electric-powered vehicles.”

