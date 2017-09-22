Tesla to discontinue its cheapest Model S 75

Tesla will discontinue its cheapest Model S 75 electric vehicle, reported Engadget.
This follows the discontinuation of its Model S 60 and 60D vehicles earlier this year.
Tesla dropped the price of the Model S 75 earlier this year and announced it would discontinue the rear-wheel-drive version near the end of 2017.
Tesla said custom orders for the Model S 75 will be accepted until 24 September and pre-configured models will remain available for purchase until stock is depleted.
The cheapest Model S is now the all-wheel-drive 75D, which is priced from $74,500.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.