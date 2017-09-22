Tesla to discontinue its cheapest Model S 75

Tesla will discontinue its cheapest Model S 75 electric vehicle, reported Engadget.

This follows the discontinuation of its Model S 60 and 60D vehicles earlier this year.

Tesla dropped the price of the Model S 75 earlier this year and announced it would discontinue the rear-wheel-drive version near the end of 2017.

Tesla said custom orders for the Model S 75 will be accepted until 24 September and pre-configured models will remain available for purchase until stock is depleted.

The cheapest Model S is now the all-wheel-drive 75D, which is priced from $74,500.