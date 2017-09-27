How many riders Uber has in South Africa

Uber has released data about how many riders it has in South Africa’s major cities.

Although the data is from February 2016, it provides a rare insight into a global service like Uber – which does not often release user statistics on a per-country basis.

The data showed that:

Johannesburg – Uber had 174,000 active riders from 57 nationalities. Of the trips undertaken, 87% had a wait time of under 10 minutes.

Cape Town – Uber had 112,000 active riders from 60 nationalities. Around 90% of trips had a wait time of under 10 minutes.

Durban – Uber had 31,000 active riders from 47 nationalities, and 88% of riders experienced wait times of under 10 minutes.

Port Elizabeth – There were riders from 21 nationalities, and 67% of trips had a wait time of under 10 minutes.

Ride requests across the four cities spiked at around 18:00 every day, with the average number of requests steadily increasing throughout the week until it peaked on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sunday is the quietest day on average for Uber drivers.

In Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth, Uber sees a second peak between 20:00 and midnight over weekends. Johannesburg sees a similar second peak on Saturdays, but it isn’t as pronounced as in the other cities.

Uber said its data shows how it provides transportation throughout the cities, and that many rides start within 200 metres of a public transit hub like a Metrorail or Gautrain station – suggesting Uber extends existing public transit networks.

