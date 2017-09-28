Aston Martin unveils limited-edition submarine

Aston Martin has shown off its design for a limited-edition submarine.

The carmaker partnered with Triton Submarines to develop Project Neptune, a submarine with a sleek design.

Project Neptune is currently in its concept phase, but Aston Martin said the designs are the first step in building the vehicle.

Once manufactured, the submarine will be an exclusive model which can seat three people.

“Project Neptune is defined by its sleek, elegant exterior,” said Aston Martin.

“We have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering, and beauty that shape our cars.”

Now read: An electric car for Africa