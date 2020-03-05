VW, Toyota, and Ford – Car prices in South Africa from 2011 to 2020

The prices of South Africa’s most popular cars have increased over the course of the last decade.

Motor vehicle sales in South Africa slowed down significantly in 2019 and total vehicles sold showed a decline of 2.8% – with 536,626 sales in 2019 compared to 552,227 sales in 2018.

355,384 of the cars sold in 2019 were passenger vehicles, 9,863 less than in 2018, representing a 2.7% drop.

Research published by the AA in November 2019 showed that many South Africans were choosing to hold onto their older vehicles for longer due to the state of the economy.

The study found that 30% of respondents’ primary cars were over 10 years old, and another 25% of the participant’s main vehicles were older than five years.

The big winners

Nevertheless, three of the big manufacturers which managed to post impressive sales figures in 2019 included Toyota, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor Group.

Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo was the top-selling passenger car with 29,618 units, while the standard Polo came in second with 22,249 sales.

Toyota’s Corolla Quest managed 14,536 units to claim third place, while the Fortuner (11,644) and Etios (9,445) grabbed fifth and seventh place, respectively.

Ford featured twice in the top 10, in sixth with the Ford EcoSport mini SUV (9,802 units) and ninth with the Ford Figo (7,985 units).

Price increases

All these cars have been in the market for more than seven years, establishing trust among South African car owners due to their reliability and competitive pricing.

We compared the entry-level prices of several of these vehicles over the course of the last decade – from 2011 to 2020.

To establish whether these cars have become more expensive, we adjusted prices for inflation from January 2011 to the current date.

The calculations showed that for most of the cars, the prices have increased – however, these upward pricing adjustments may reflect new features and design improvements added over time.

Note that in certain cases the indicated years will be fewer, as a number of models have not been available for that long.

Volkswagen Polo Vivo