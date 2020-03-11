South African Uber drivers with coronavirus – What you need to know

Uber South Africa has said that its local COVID-19 coronavirus plan will fall under the company’s international countermeasures.

On Saturday, Uber senior vice president of Rides and Platform Andrew MacDonald said that Uber will provide drivers and delivery people with paid sick leave if they are diagnosed with the virus or have had their accounts suspended as part of its steps to curb the spread of the virus.

These measures could include the temporary suspension of accounts of riders and drivers who are confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

Uber also said it would develop a financial assistance plan to aid drivers who are temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 exposure.

Aligned with the global plan

MacDonald said that affected drivers will receive financial assistance for a period of up to 14 days, and explained which drivers would qualify for the programme.

“Uber will provide financial assistance to drivers when proper documentation shows they have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, or if they are placed in individual quarantine, asked to self-isolate, or removed from the app for up to 14 days at the direction of a public health authority,” Uber stated.

MacDonald noted that Uber has already started reimbursing drivers in certain regions and is working to implement the plan worldwide.

MyBroadband asked Uber South Africa whether local drivers would be included in the plan, to which it responded that the global team is working to respond in each country where Uber operates.

“We have a dedicated global team, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert and public health organizations, working to respond as needed in each market where we operate around the world.”

Uber South Africa did not indicate how it plans to calculate the amounts it would pay suspended drivers but said that a team under MacDonald is working on building a financial assistance plan.

“We will continue to assess how this programme is working as the spread of coronavirus develops across the world in the coming weeks and months,” Uber said.

