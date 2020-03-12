BMW kills off its i8 hybrid sports car

BMW has announced that it will halt the production of its i8 hybrid electric vehicle in April 2020.

“When production of the BMW i8 Coupé and the BMW i8 Roadster ceases, the plug-in hybrid sports cars will have long secured their place among the company’s milestones,” BMW said.

“The BMW i8 started its worldwide success story as a unique symbiosis of futuristic design and pioneering technology.”

The vehicle was BMW’s first plug-in hybrid model, and it paved the way for a fleet of hybrid and fully-electric vehicles from BMW going forward.

“At the same time, the BMW i8 developed into the world’s most successful sports car with an electrified drive system,” BMW said.

The vehicle sold more than 20,000 units since its launch in 2014 and achieved higher sales than all competitors in its segment combined.

Road to electric power

The BMW i8 was first unveiled in 2013 together with the BMW i3, marking the first step in BMW’s journey towards the manufacture of electrified vehicles.

“Today the company is one of the world’s leading suppliers of vehicles with electrified drive systems,” BMW said.

“Besides the purely electrically-driven BMW i3, BMW i3s, and MINI Cooper SE, plug-in hybrid models are available in all relevant segments, from the compact and mid-size class, through the BMW X models, to sports cars and luxury sedans.”

BMW has stated that it plans to expand its range of electrified vehicles to include 25 models by 2023, more than half of which will run on electric power alone.

The company has continued its electric vehicle push this year, recently unveiling the new BMW i4, which will be one of the manufacturer’s flagship models.

BMW will also introduce an electric version of the popular X3 SUV this year, which will be followed by the futuristic iNEXT SUV and the i4 in 2021.

Below are images of the BMW i8, which will be discontinued in April 2020 after six years of production.

BMW i8