McLaren withdraws from Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix

McLaren Racing has stated it is withdrawing from the 2020 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix.
It said the reason for its withdrawal is due to a team member testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms,” said McLaren.
The withdrawal follows a statement by Lewis Hamilton, who said it is “shocking” that Formula 1 has pressed ahead with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am very, very surprised we are here,” he said in a BBC report.
Events cancelled
The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this week became the latest major event to be cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The announcement follows the postponement of another big event on the gaming calendar – The Gaming Developer Conference (GDC).
GDC was scheduled to take place in March, with around 30,000 people in attendance.
A number of other major tech events have either been cancelled or moved online due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.
These include GSMA’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), Google I/O, Facebook’s F8 event, SXSW, and IBM’s Think conference.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.