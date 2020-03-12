McLaren withdraws from Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix

McLaren Racing has stated it is withdrawing from the 2020 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

It said the reason for its withdrawal is due to a team member testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms,” said McLaren.

The withdrawal follows a statement by Lewis Hamilton, who said it is “shocking” that Formula 1 has pressed ahead with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very, very surprised we are here,” he said in a BBC report.

Events cancelled

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this week became the latest major event to be cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The announcement follows the postponement of another big event on the gaming calendar – The Gaming Developer Conference (GDC).

GDC was scheduled to take place in March, with around 30,000 people in attendance.

A number of other major tech events have either been cancelled or moved online due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.

These include GSMA’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), Google I/O, Facebook’s F8 event, SXSW, and IBM’s Think conference.

