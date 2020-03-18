Gautrain stations exposed to coronavirus

The Gautrain has announced that a traveller tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It has conducted a deep clean of its Sandton and Park stations as a result.

On 15 March, Bombela Operating Company was informed that a business unit director from the company tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Gautrain stated that in the days prior to his diagnosis, the executive had visited the Bombela offices in Midrand, Gauteng, as well as the Gautrain Park and Sandton stations.

“As a precautionary measure, all individuals who were in close contact with him have since been identified and have been advised to remain in self-isolation, as per WHO guidelines,” the company said.

“On Sunday night, the BOC office, Sandton, and Park stations have been chemically decontaminated.”

The business unit director had travelled to South Africa from France, and is currently in self-isolation.

Gautrain cleaning and operations

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Gautrain has implemented a number of measures to help contain the spread of the virus.

It said the following changes have been implemented:

Employees with risk of exposure to the virus will self-isolate.

Hand sanitizers have been made available at all stations.

The Gautrain system has been cleaned with alcohol-based disinfectants, and this process is regularly repeated.

During maintenance hours, air ducts on the trains are treated with disinfectant.

“Please note that whilst the trains, stations, and buses are being cleaned and disinfected throughout the day, further cleaning is conducted overnight once the trains are back in the depot,” Gautrain said.

“These above-mentioned precautionary measures have been implemented to minimise the risk of infection.”

Globally, there are now 184,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 7,529 deaths. The virus has spread to 159 countries/territories.

Among the new cases in South Africa is a 2-year-old boy from the Western Cape who has not travelled internationally.