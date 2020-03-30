Bolt launches business delivery service for 21-day lockdown

Bolt will deliver orders for essential services businesses like grocery stores during the 21-day South African lockdown.

The new Bolt Business Delivery platform will connect essential services businesses to drivers on the Bolt platform so that these companies are able to get their goods to customers who are unable to leave their homes.

Bolt Business Delivery is authorised to deliver goods between 05:00 and 09:00, and between 16:00 and 20:00 every day during the lockdown, the company said.

“Bolt has been working around the clock to provide innovative solutions to assist South African businesses and our micro-economy workforce to continue generating revenue safely during the lockdown,” said country manager for Bolt in South Africa Gareth Taylor.

“Being agile and identifying ways that businesses can work together is key to our economy’s survival through this crisis.”

Taylor said the Business Delivery service is a win-win situation both for drivers and businesses.

“We have launched Bolt Business Delivery with two key goals in mind: to make sure that drivers on the Bolt platform can continue to earn a living safely, and to help businesses selling the essential products defined by the lockdown regulations to get orders to their customers quickly and safely,” he said.

How it works

Businesses looking to sign up to the service can do so using this online form or by contacting Bolt using the [email protected] email address.

Once they have signed up, businesses will have access to a simple, easy-to-use web interface.

Retailers will be able to upload deliveries in batches, or they can be entered manually. They will also be able to choose whether orders must be picked up immediately or within 48 hours.

Real-time tracking will also be implemented to ensure that retailers and customers alike can follow the progress of their order.

Customers will receive an SMS notification to inform them that their delivery is on its way.

This message also includes the estimated time of arrival as well as the driver’s contact details.

Bolt has confirmed that the Bolt Business Delivery service will be continuing after the lockdown.