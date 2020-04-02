Ford F-150 Hybrid bakkie will come with a V6 engine

The Ford F-150 Hybrid bakkie is expected to launch in 2021 and will feature a hybrid V6 engine, according to a report from Roadshow.

The information comes from an internal Ford document posted by an F-150 Forum member on Wednesday.

The document provides details on the engine, chassis and brake system specifications of the company’s 2021 F-150 line-up.

According to the information sheet, the hybrid system will be paired with a 3.5-litre V6 engine.

Unless the engine is a completely new entry to Ford’s powertrain range, it is expected to put out the same 375 horsepower of Ford’s base 3.5-lite V6 on its own.

Its total power is not shown, but will likely be electrically augmented via combination with a battery pack.

Ford has not revealed when it will debut its 2021 F-150 range.

Ford’s F-series of bakkies was the top-seller in its class in 2019. Worldwide over 1 million units were sold, almost double the number of Toyota Hilux sales in the same period.

The US and Canada accounted for 98% of those sales.

Electric line-up

Ford already boasts a significant range of hybrid variants for several of its most popular cars, including the Escape, Explorer, and Fusion.

As is the global trend with other major car manufacturers, the company has been hard at work in developing all-electric vehicles in recent years.

It revealed its first long-range electric vehicle – the Mustang Mach-E – in November 2019.

The crossover SUV is set to be launched later in 2020 and will reportedly be priced around the mid-$30,000 mark.

This will put it in a position to compete with the best-selling electric vehicle on the market, the Tesla Model 3, which sold over 300,000 units in 2019.

It will be followed by the eagerly-anticipated all-electric F-150, which is expected to arrive in 2021.

This F-150 will again face competition from Tesla, which will be rolling out its much-hyped Cybertruck in the same year.

The document below purportedly shows the specifications of Ford’s 2021 F-150 models.

