Number of flights plummets as travel restrictions kick in

The latest data from Flightradar24 shows a rapid decline in the number of flights as travel restrictions and lockdowns take their toll on air travel.

Flightradar24 is a global flight tracking service that provides users with real-time information about thousands of aircraft around the world.

On 11 March 2020 the 7-day average for the total number of flights tracked by Flightradar24 across the world was 177,834.

A month later, on 11 April 2020, the 7-day average had plummeted to 67,376. If this trend continues, the number of flights may decline further.

The graph below shows the total number of flights tracked by Flightradar24 over the past 90 days.

Big impact on airlines

Travel bans and lockdowns have a devastating impact on airlines, many of which have grounded all of their passenger planes.

SAA suspended all its domestic flights with effect from 27 March until 16 April 2020.

This was before the lockdown extension was implemented in South Africa, and the decision came after the government announced the country’s initial 21-day lockdown.

It was yet another blow to SAA, which has been running at a massive loss and has been placed under business rescue.

The business rescue practitioners of SAA also announced before the lockdown they would begin consultations with employees about possible retrenchments.

SAA is not alone. In March, Emirates announced it was stopping nearly all passenger flights and cut staff wages because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel demand.

Other airlines did the same, and aviation industry experts are warning this environment could crush many airlines.

Bloomberg reported that the coronavirus pandemic will bankrupt most airlines worldwide by the end of May, unless governments and the industry take coordinated steps to avoid this situation.

Sydney-based consultancy CAPA Centre for Aviation said in March that many airlines have probably been driven into technical bankruptcy or substantially breached debt covenants already.

