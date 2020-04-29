Takeaways during level 4 lockdown – Uber Eats and Mr D Food respond

On Friday, South Africa’s national COVID-19 alert level will be lowered to level 4. This means that some activity will be allowed to resume, including food delivery from restaurants.

This is good news for fast-food and restaurant businesses in South Africa, as well as delivery services like Uber Eats and Mr D Food.

These delivery platforms have had to repurpose their solutions to facilitate the delivery of essential goods and services only during the lockdown, listing grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores on their apps after all restaurants were forced to close.

According to the new rules, however, food delivery will only be allowed between 09:00 and 20:00.

Ahead of the shift from COVID-19 alert level 5 to level 4, MyBroadband spoke to Uber Eats and Mr D Food about whether they would resume operations and what limitations or measures they would impose on their delivery platforms.

Uber Eats

An Uber Eats spokesperson told MyBroadband they were still working to understand the restrictions regarding food delivery and would confirm the measures they would take while resuming operations in the near future.

“As announced by Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel on 25 April 2020, food delivery in South Africa is authorised to operate daily as of 1 May 2020 under restricted hours from 09:00 to 20:00, during level 4 of the national lockdown.”

The company said that it was concerned primarily with the health and safety of its drivers and customers.

“We are working to further understand the detailed restrictions put in place by the government regarding food delivery and will announce our measures in due course.”

“The health and safety of our community come first, and we will do our best to support our community and small businesses during these unprecedented times,” Uber Eats said.

Mr D Food

When asked about its plans to re-open operations following the implementation of alert level 4, Mr D Food told MyBroadband that it would release a statement as soon as it could confirm its strategy going forward.

The company is reportedly waiting for the new regulations to be gazetted before releasing a statement on the matter.