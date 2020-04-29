Huge petrol price drop for South Africa

South Africans should expect a significant drop in the price of petrol for May 2020.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The AA said that despite the rand’s collapse in value against the US dollar, South Africans can still expect record price drops due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Against the backdrop of the international oil picture, even the disastrous performance of the Rand versus the US dollar over April barely moved the needle on local fuel prices,” the AA said.

“The local currency’s average value against the dollar plunged from R16.45 on 26 March to R18.45 on 28 April, with daily peaks in excess of R19 to the dollar.”

“The Rand has been pummelled by COVID-19 and the Moody’s downgrade to junk status, and yet we are still able to predict record-territory fuel price drops. This goes to show just how severely the world oil price has collapsed,” the AA added.

Petrol price changes

Petrol is set to drop by around R1.74 a litre in May, with diesel falling by R1.56, and illuminating paraffin dropping by R2.18.

These price changes are summarised below:

Petrol – R1.74 per litre decrease

– R1.74 per litre decrease Diesel – R1.56 per litre decrease

– R1.56 per litre decrease Illuminating paraffin – R2.18 per litre decrease

The AA said that in context, the predicted decreases will result in a fall of R3.84 per litre to 93 unleaded petrol inland since January, and R4.00 to 95 petrol over the same period.

Diesel users are also benefiting, with the predicted price now around R3.49 a litre cheaper than it was five months ago.

“With the massive drop in fuel usage during April revenue from the General Fuel Levy (GFL) – which comprises about 25% of every litre of fuel – will also suffer,” the AA said.

“Considering the annual collection rate of the GFL, the government will have lost between R6 billion and R7 billion in revenue through not collecting this tax.”

“It is nearly impossible to predict what might come next in the fuel market,” the AA added.

“If the ongoing oversupply forces world oil prices further downwards, we might see at-the-pump fuel costs decline to levels last seen a decade ago or longer.”