Mr D Food will deliver from restaurants during level 4 lockdown

Mr D Food has announced that it will resume delivering food from restaurants to South Africans from Friday 1 May 2020.

“On 29 April 2020, the relaxation of regulations relating to restaurants during the national lockdown was announced, enabling South Africa’s favourite, truly South African food delivery brand, Mr D Food, to resume full operations from Friday 1 May 2020,” the company said.

According to the level 4 restrictions, food delivery will only be allowed between 09:00 and 20:00.

Mr D Food CEO Devin Sinclair said that Mr D Food would also continue to deliver food from convenience stores and essential products from pharmacies going forward.

“As a South African brand, we are proud to offer a crucial service during lockdown to ensure we are all doing our part to support government initiatives to promote social distancing,” Sinclair said.

“Delivering from restaurants, convenience stores and Checkers MediRite pharmacies on the platform is just one way we are supporting South Africans during the lockdown period while making sure they can stay indoors.”

Devastating impact

Mr D Food said that like the rest of the restaurant industry, it has been hit hard by the lockdown.

“The opening up of restaurants for food delivery will allow Mr D Food and restaurants to try recover from the devastating impact that 5 weeks of lockdown has had on all businesses,” the company said.

It added that it hopes to facilitate a revenue stream to restaurants across the country that have been negatively impacted by the lockdown.

“We will also be implementing initiatives to support the restaurant industry as they reopen,” Sinclair said. “As a first step, we are introducing a commission relief scheme which reduces the commission rates for the vast majority of our restaurant partners.”

“We have also allocated marketing funds to drive promotional initiatives to generate orders and revenue for neighbourhood restaurants.”

Mr D Food will offer a new feature that will allow customers to make COVID-19 donations directly to their favourite restaurants when placing an order in the app.

“We believe that by working together with the industry we can help give restaurants a chance to begin to recover from the financial effects of the lockdown,” Sinclair said.

Uber Eats unconfirmed

Uber Eats functions similarly to Mr D Food and is its primary competitor in the South African market.

MyBroadband asked Uber Eats whether it could confirm that it would resume operations from 1 May, and it said it would make an announcement “in due course”.

“As announced by Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel on 25 April 2020, food delivery in South Africa is authorised to operate daily as of 1 May 2020 under restricted hours from 09:00 to 20:00, during level 4 of the National lockdown,” an Uber Eats spokesperson said.

“We are working to further understand the detailed restrictions put in place by the government regarding food delivery and will announce our measures in due course.”

“The health and safety of our community come first, and we will do our best to support our community and small businesses during these unprecedented times,” the company said.

Now read: Checkers to charge for grocery deliveries from next week