New rules to fix or service your car during lockdown

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition has released directions regarding the sale of cars and emergency automobile repairs under alert level 4 of the lockdown.

These directions allow car dealerships and used car outlets to buy and sell new and used cars during level 4 of the lockdown under specific conditions.

It also allows for the wholesale trade of new and used cars, export, and import of cars and trade-in purchases.

The new directions also give guidelines on car maintenance and repairs under alert level 4 of the lockdown.

Here are the new rules for emergency automobile repairs and maintenance.

All car maintenance and repairs should be confirmed through appointment only.

Unsolicited walk-ins will only be allowed under exceptional and emergency circumstances. A full record of each such instance should be kept in writing at the premises of the business for a period of three months after the state of disaster has been lifted.

Members of the public will not be allowed, under any circumstances, to enter the workshop environment.

These workspaces will be exclusively reserved for technical and support staff.

Car owners are to maintain or service their cars within their own municipal boundaries unless in case of extraordinary circumstances.

Categories classified as emergency car repairs

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition has listed the following categories which are classified as emergency car repairs:

Repairs on essential services cars, or on the cars of persons performing essential services.

Repairs required to restore a car’s safety and roadworthiness to good running condition.

Routine servicing of cars that is due or overdue in terms of the manufacturer’s recommended service intervals.

What is not classified as emergency car repairs

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition has also provided the following categories which are not classified as emergency car repairs:

Cosmetic repairs, such as minor scratches and dents or cosmetic enhancements.

Voluntary or routine servicing that is not overdue in terms of manufacturer’s service intervals.

Warranty campaigns of a cosmetic nature unless the warranty is due to expire within 30 days of the intended repair date.

