Volkswagen launches WeConnect Go app in South Africa

Volkswagen has launched its WeConnect Go app, offering vehicle-related digital services and mobility offerings to Volkswagen owners in South Africa.

The WeConnect Go app forms part of the “Volkswagen We” ecosystem and replaces the current MyVW app.

The app was initially rolled out to T-Cross customers and is now being extended to the entire Volkswagen range.

The company said it comes with a host of new features which are designed to simplify the experience of Volkswagen customers.

These features include:

MyVolkswagen – Displays the most important vehicle information like fuel level, mileage, and battery voltage.

– Displays the most important vehicle information like fuel level, mileage, and battery voltage. Service Appointments – Enables customers to send appointment requests to their preferred Volkswagen dealer.

– Enables customers to send appointment requests to their preferred Volkswagen dealer. Get help – 24-hour roadside assistance.

– 24-hour roadside assistance. Trip Monitor – Digital logbook which is easily exported as a PDF and can be used for SARS vehicle claims.

– Digital logbook which is easily exported as a PDF and can be used for SARS vehicle claims. Driving Challenges – Points awarded for safe and efficient driving styles.

Data Plug installation

WeConnect Go offers an easy ‘Plug & Play’ car connectivity solution where the user receives all the car’s information on their smartphone, Volkswagen explained.

The WeConnect Go app works together with the new data plugs.

“The data plug, which is connected into the vehicle’s On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) system, reads data relating to the vehicle and sends it to the vehicle owner’s smartphone via Bluetooth.”

Volkswagen customers are able to get their data plugs fitted to their vehicles by their Volkswagen dealer.

Data plugs will be offered as standard on Volkswagen models from the Polo Comfortline and above, as from July 2020, and will be available as optional items for older Volkswagen models dating back as far as 2008, but excluding the previous generation Polo Vivo.

The app is now available for Android and iOS users via the Google Play and Apple App stores.

More information on the WeConnect Go app is available on the Volkswagen website.

