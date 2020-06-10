Uber Cash launched in South Africa

Uber South Africa has launched a new payment solution, Uber Cash, to promote contactless transactions across all of its products.

The payment option will allow users to create a payment account which can be preloaded with any amount of money and then used for both its Uber and Uber Eats services.

“Uber Cash is another way to create a seamless experience for all our users,” said Director of Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa Alon Lits.

“This new option introduces a method of payment that is easily controllable, convenient and reliable.”

How it works

Users can top up their Uber Cash balance through their Ride account, and this balance can then be used across both Uber and Uber Eats.

Uber will allow users to control the amount they spend on each app, which it said will help users control their budgets.

Users are able to top-up their balance via a debit and credit card, EFT, or barter for payment of use.

All money added to the account does not expire, meaning that users can use it whenever they see fit.

“Uber Cash limits potential cash deficits should either the driver, courier, or user not have enough or exact change, as, like a debit transaction, the exact amount will be taken,” Uber said.

How to use Uber Cash

Uber has outlined the following steps which allow users to use its new Uber Cash payment option.